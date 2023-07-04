Laporta thinks Barcelona will be able to sell Lenglet to Tottenham

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has admitted he is hopeful the club will be able to sell Clement Lenglet to Tottenham this summer.

Lenglet had been expected to join permanently after a decent loan spell with Spurs, but a deal has yet to be agreed with the Premier League side.

Laporta gave an update to La Vanguardia and hopes a deal can be done but knows it won’t be easy.

“I think with Tottenham we will reach an agreement for Lenglet,” he said.

“This almost never goes fast. It depends on the other party. For us, they are all cases that would have been solved yesterday.”

Spurs are known for being tough negotiators and will want to get Lenglet as cheaply as possible, particularly as they know Barca are desperate to sell this summer.

The latest update suggests that Lenglet is in no rush to move and wants to make sure he makes the right decision on his future. Marca report the defender is likely to join up with Barca for the start of pre-season training next week.