Julián Araujo criticized after Mexico’s loss to Qatar

FC Barcelona’s Julián Araujo has been in the news lately, although unfortunately, it has not been for good reasons.

Araujo was at fault in the only goal during Mexico’s 1-0 loss to Qatar in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, drawing criticism from the local pundits.

It was Araujo’s first start in the tournament, which gave a poor impression as it was Mexico’s first loss as well.

The goal came from a cross from the right flank. Araujo was the nearest defender, but was caught flat-footed as Hazem Shehata moved across him and put the shot past Memo Ochoa, who was able to put a hand to it but not keep it out.

Araujo did not have a brilliant match, but he wasn’t all bad either. In fact, Mexico generated a lot of chances afterwards, but simply could not connect. And regardless, they went through as group winners.

However, it was an inauspicious moment for the young defender.