July is here and that means the summer holidays are coming to an end for the players. It's time for them to re-gather and start preparing for the preseason, with an eye on the start of official fixtures in August.

FC Barcelona complete phase two of the works at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys - FC Barcelona

The hospitality boxes, the VIP box, the press areas and the playing surface are some of the spaces that have undergone the biggest changes

Joan Laporta and Javier Tebas exemplify making peace - SPORT

Joan Laporta and Javier Tebas exemplified the change in the relationship between La Liga and FC Barcelona in recent weeks. The Barça president was present at the La Liga event in Madrid where he was awarded by Javier Tebas for winning the league title.

Barça coach Xavi persuades Jules Koundé to stay - SPORT

Jules Koundé has had an atypical first season at Barcelona. The French defender was forced to play most of the games at right-back over his preferred centre-back spot. This has raised concerns regarding his future at the club.

FC Barcelona now in a 2-horse race for Fenerbache midfielder Arda Güler - SPORT

Interest outside of Spain for Güler is dwindling, leaving FC Barcelona and Real Madrid as frontrunners for the Turkish player. AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund have recently dropped out of the race to sign the Fenerbache striker, according to Gazzetta Dello Sport.

OFFICIAL: Brozovic signs for Al Nassr - SPORT

It's official. Marcelo Brozovic has opted to move to Saudi Arabia and signed for Al Nassr. Barça tried until the end but could not meet Inter's demands, tipping the balance in favour of the Arab country.

Alexia Putellas awarded for her inclusion in 'The Best 2022' FIFA Best team - SPORT

Alexia Putellas, FC Barcelona and Spain midfielder, has been awarded by David Aganzo, president of the Spanish Footballers' Association (AFE) and the international footballers' Union (FIFPRO) for her inclusion in the best women's football team at the FIFA The Best 2022 Awards.

Portuguese side Porto show interest in Barcelona midfielder Nico Gonzalez - SPORT

Reports in Portugal say that FC Porto are interested in acquiring the services of Barcelona midfielder Nico Gonzalez. Nico, who has been on loan at Valencia this past season, has not yet defined his future. It depends, to a large extent, on the arrivals and departures that may occur at Barça.

Villarreal confirm signing of Ilias Akhomach from Barça as free agent - SPORT

Villarreal have confirmed the signing of Ilias Akhomach, a player who developed at Barcelona but decided not to renew his contract in order to leave on a free transfer.

Barça open to including players in part-exchange for Girona's Oriol Romeu - SPORT

Oriol Romeu is gaining ground to become Barcelona's new signing in the pivot position. The midfielder has completed an excellent season at Girona and has the sporting OK to join Camp Nou provided there is a favourable agreement for all parties.

Barça and Tottenham enter final stretch of talks for Lenglet transfer - SPORT

Last week, an important step was taken with the advance of the contract that the player would have with Tottenham for the next three seasons and this week the two clubs are looking for a final agreement for the transfer of the player.

Laporta says Spotify Camp Nou revamp will cost club "less than budgeted" - SPORT

FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta gave an interview to 'La Vanguardia' in which he reviewed the club's current affairs. Among other issues, Laporta spoke at length about the remodelling of Spotify Camp Nou within the framework of the Espai Barça.

Laporta talks about his health after concerns voiced about his weight - SPORT

Joan Laporta did not shy away from talking about the state of his health in an interview granted to 'La Vanguardia', following the latest stories published in which the concern of those closest to him about his overweight was noted.

Barça president Laporta: "We have payments pending with Messi until 2025" - SPORT

The president of FC Barcelona, Joan Laporta, has reviewed the club's current affairs in an interview with 'La Vanguardia'. Laporta has explained the planning for the 2023-24 season and did not hesitate to talk about the 'Lionel Messi case'.