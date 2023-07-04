Eric Garcia ‘seriously considering’ offer to leave Barcelona

Eric Garcia is reportedly “seriously considering” an offer to leave Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

The defender has emerged as a target for Real Betis, who want to bring in the center-back on loan with a purchase option.

Sport report Garcia could even give the move the green light before Barcelona head off on their pre-season tour of the United States.

Garcia is more than aware he’s slipped down the pecking order at Camp Nou and could fall even further if Inigo Martinez arrives from Athletic Club.

A transfer would prevent his career from stalling even further which is why he’s giving serious consideration to a move to Betis.

Sporting director Ramon Planes, who knows Garcia from his time at Barca, is “convinced he can be an important player” for Betis if he makes the move.

Garcia could even be joined at Betis by Nico Gonzalez. Mauricio Pellegrini’s side are also said to be keen to bring in the midfielder on a season-long loan.