Riqui Puig offers Lionel Messi some MLS advice ahead of Inter Miami move

Lionel Messi is headed to the United States. Which is good news for MLS fans and not that great news for those who loved watching Messi on the biggest stage. The switch from European football to American soccer is viewed by most as a step down, and they would be right in terms of prestige.

However, the change does bring with it its own sets of challenges. Those challenges were made clear by former Messi team-mate and current MLSer Riqui Puig. The former Barca midfielder sent a little warning to Messi about what to expect in the US.

“The thing I dislike is the trips and the time changes. I think that for a player sometimes resting well is very difficult, that’s one of the things that have been difficult for me to adapt to,” he said. “I think it is a league with a great future. Now that Leo [Messi] and [Sergio] Busquets have arrived... I think they can give a lot to this league and the league can give them a lot.” “What I liked the most is that there is a high level in this league because all the teams can beat anyone and it is a league where there is a lot of competition.” Puig | Source

Puig’s LA Galaxy won’t face off against Messi’s Miami this season, so we may have to wait till next year to watch the two former Barca boys lineup against each other.