 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Inigo imminent! Martinez spotted posing for photos at Barcelona ahead of official announcement

The defender will join on a free transfer

By Gill Clark
/ new
RCD Espanyol v Athletic Club - LaLiga Santander Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barcelona look set to announce Inigo Martinez as their latest new signing imminently.

The defender has been spotted posing for photographs at the Camp Nou ahead of an official announcement.

And here he is at the Ciutat Esportiva:

Martinez has already said goodbye to Athletic following the expiration of his contract and will become the second free agent to join Barca this summer.

The defender will join Ilkay Gundogan in moving to the Camp Nou and is expected to sign a deal that runs until 2025.

Martinez will join a defense that was rock solid last season, conceding just 20 times in La Liga, and playing a key role in the team’s title win.

The former Athletic man will join Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen and Jules Kounde as Xavi’s options in the heart of the defense, with Marcos Alonso also able to play at center-back.

Eric Garcia’s future looks uncertain at present, with the 22-year-old currently being linked with a loan move to Real Betis.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes