Inigo imminent! Martinez spotted posing for photos at Barcelona ahead of official announcement

Barcelona look set to announce Inigo Martinez as their latest new signing imminently.

The defender has been spotted posing for photographs at the Camp Nou ahead of an official announcement.

And here he is at the Ciutat Esportiva:

Iñigo Martínez ya posa como jugador blaugrana. El central vasco ha acudido a la Ciutat Esportiva y se ha hecho sus primeras fotos como jugador del Barça.



✍️ El jugador firma hasta 2025. El acuerdo se hará oficial en breves instantes.



Lo contamos en @JijantesFC. pic.twitter.com/3nXVibIl2L — Carlos Monfort (@monfortcarlos) July 4, 2023

Martinez has already said goodbye to Athletic following the expiration of his contract and will become the second free agent to join Barca this summer.

The defender will join Ilkay Gundogan in moving to the Camp Nou and is expected to sign a deal that runs until 2025.

Martinez will join a defense that was rock solid last season, conceding just 20 times in La Liga, and playing a key role in the team’s title win.

The former Athletic man will join Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen and Jules Kounde as Xavi’s options in the heart of the defense, with Marcos Alonso also able to play at center-back.

Eric Garcia’s future looks uncertain at present, with the 22-year-old currently being linked with a loan move to Real Betis.