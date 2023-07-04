Franck Kessie’s agents rage at Gerard Romero for ‘misleading and unsubstantiated’ reports

Franck Kessie’s agents have issued a very strongly-worded statement to journalist Gerard Romero regarding recent speculation about the Barcelona midfielder.

Romero has claimed that Kessie has agreed to leave Barcelona after chatting with Xavi and being told to look for a new club this summer.

Yet the midfielder’s representatives have hit back strongly and called Romero out on his claim.

“Dear Gerard Romero. We have remarked for the umpteenth time that you have published unfounded news concerning one of our clients (Franck Kessie). Despite ourselves, we inform those who follow us and above all those who follow you that you have never once given exact information regarding Kessie.

“Ethically we find that it’s a totally wrong way of doing one’s job. So please stop publishing unsubstantiated and misleading information presented as news regarding our client.”

Romero is not the only one reporting Kessie will leave this summer. Mundo Deportivo are running a report today claiming he’s thinking about an offer from Saudi club Al-Hilal and is not ruling out an exit.

Sport are also talking about Kessie and say Barca have rejected a loan offer with a purchase option from Galatasaray. And not to be left out, Diario AS also say Kessie has given an exit the green light “as long as the offer is interesting.”

This is also not the first time Kessie’s agents has hit back at rumors of the midfielder’s future at Barcelona. Reports last month were branded as “fake news” as was speculation in October of last year.

Kessie’s agent also spoke out in December, ahead of the January transfer window, insisting the player was happy at Barcelona and not contemplating a move.