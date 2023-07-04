Andres Iniesta offered chance to reunite with Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Andres Iniesta could be set to play with Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets before he hangs up his boots after reportedly receiving an offer from Inter Miami.

RAC1 are reporting that Iniesta has offers from Miami and Saudi Arabia following his exit from Japanese side Vissel Kobe.

Iniesta has also already made it clear that he doesn’t want to hang up his boots just yet even though he celebrated his 39th birthday back in May.

The former Barcelona midfielder has spoken recently about Messi’s decision to move to Miami instead of returning to the Camp Nou.

“It would have been nice, special for what it means, but in the end, everyone looks for the best option, what they think will be good for them and, from there, they will probably live a different experience to what they have lived before,” he told DAZN.

“If it’s what he was looking forward to and what he wanted, I’m sure it will go well, as he did well in all the places he’s been.”

Iniesta isn’t the only player being linked with a move to Miami to join up with Messi. Club president Jorge Mas has told El Pais that the MLS side have also held talks with Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez.