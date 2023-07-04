Barcelona complete deal for Vitor Roque, forward will arrive in 2024

Barcelona have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Vitor Roque from Brazilian side Athletico Paranaense.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has pulled out his infamous “here we go” - and reckons the deal to land the Brazilian is pretty much complete.

There’s no mention of a transfer fee yet but Romano reckons Vitor will definitely play for Barcelona and will arrive in 2024.

Here’s what he’s had to say:

Vitor Roque to Barcelona, here we go! Brazilian gem born in 2005 will play for Barça. #FCB



Understand documents are also done! Agreement fixed as Barça and Athletico Paranaense are checking all contracts.



❗️ Current plan is for Vitor to join Barça in January 2024. pic.twitter.com/yhH8gaBP5H — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2023

This is a move that has been speculated on for some time now, with previous reports claiming Barca would sign the forward, pending sales.

President Joan Laporta confirmed this week that Barcelona were working on a deal for Roque and it seems like it’s almost over the line.

The transfer fee is thought to be around the 35-40 million euros mark, and it’s expected he will sign on until 2029 and have a release clause set at 1 billion euros.

While all the speculation has been going on, Vitor has been continuing to impress for club side Athletico Paranaense.

The teenager has scored six times in his last five matches and is in a rich vein of goalscoring form that fans will hope will continue if he moves to Barca next year.