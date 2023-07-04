 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona to miss out on Arda Guler after Fenerbahce starlet opts for Real Madrid move

Disappointment for Laporta and Co

By Gill Clark
Fenerbahce starlet Arda Guler is reportedly set to snub Barcelona and move to bitter rivals Real Madrid instead.

Barcelona have been heavily linked with the teenager recently. President Joan Laporta has even confirmed Deco flew out to Turkey to try and close the deal.

However, The Athletic are now reporting that Barca will miss out as Guler has decided to head to the Santiago Bernabeu instead.

Los Blancos are expected to complete the deal this week and will pay just over his €17.5million release clause “to ensure he has a smooth exit from Turkey.”

The news will be a blow to Barcelona who had been hoping to land the teenager despite the club’s ongoing financial problems.

It’s previously been reported that former Real Madrid star Mesut Ozil called up Guler to advise him against a move to Barcelona.

Barcelona may be set to miss out on Guler but are thought to have agreed a deal for Vitor Roque which will see the Brazilian move to the club next year.

