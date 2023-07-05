 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Raphinha gives his verdict on Barcelona target Vitor Roque

The forward has had his say

By Gill Clark
/ new
Real Betis v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Raphinha has given Barcelona’s pursuit of compatriot Vitor Roque the seal of approval and is hoping the club manage to land the talented teenager.

The Catalans are said to be closing in on a deal for the youngster, although financial issues mean he may not actually arrive until 2024.

Raphinha has been asked about Roque in an interview on Brazilian television and made it clear how highly he rates the forward.

“With Vitor Roque, we are talking about a high-quality footballer, who is showing in Brazil why Barcelona thinks of him and also the Brazilian team,” he said.

“I hope he is my teammate at Barcelona. There’s nothing better than having a great player like him, with a very big future. I think he has a lot to give to football and that he can go a long way.”

Vitor Roque is currently in a rich vein of goalscoring form and has six in his last five matches for Athletico Paranaense, making him the second highest scorer in the league.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes