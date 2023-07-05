Raphinha gives his verdict on Barcelona target Vitor Roque

Raphinha has given Barcelona’s pursuit of compatriot Vitor Roque the seal of approval and is hoping the club manage to land the talented teenager.

The Catalans are said to be closing in on a deal for the youngster, although financial issues mean he may not actually arrive until 2024.

Raphinha has been asked about Roque in an interview on Brazilian television and made it clear how highly he rates the forward.

“With Vitor Roque, we are talking about a high-quality footballer, who is showing in Brazil why Barcelona thinks of him and also the Brazilian team,” he said.

“I hope he is my teammate at Barcelona. There’s nothing better than having a great player like him, with a very big future. I think he has a lot to give to football and that he can go a long way.”

Vitor Roque is currently in a rich vein of goalscoring form and has six in his last five matches for Athletico Paranaense, making him the second highest scorer in the league.