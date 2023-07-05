WATCH: Barcelona share ‘jaw-dropping’ footage of Camp Nou renovation

Barcelona have shared some fresh footage of the ongoing renovation work that is currently taking place at the Camp Nou.

Work began on the famous old stadium after the end of the season and continues, with Barca sharing a fresh update on social media which they describe as “jaw dropping.”

These clips are jaw-dropping — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 4, 2023

Barcelona will head to Montjuic next season, while the Camp Nou renovation continues, and the club have recently completed phase two of improvements needed on the stadium.

Hospitality boxes, the VIP areas, dressing rooms and the pitch have all been updated along with the water system. Further improvements will take place before the start of the season in order to satisfy La Liga and European requirements.

️ FC Barcelona completes phase two of the works at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys



️ FC Barcelona completes phase two of the works at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 3, 2023

Meanwhile, Joan Laporta has been talking about the stadium renovation in a recent interview and is hopeful that it will come in under budget.

“I believe that we are going to reduce the budgeted amount for the stadium and for contingencies — in fact, it is already happening,” he told LaVanguardia.

“We are very much on top of cutting the €1.1 billion that was said. I think we are going to be at 960 million and maybe 930 million if everything goes well. And I don’t think the Palau will reach €200 million.”

The current plan is for the Camp Nou to reopen in November 2024 at 70% capacity.