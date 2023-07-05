Raphinha reveals what has surprised him about Robert Lewandowski at Barcelona

Raphinha has been discussing team-mate Robert Lewandowski and has revealed what has surprised him about the Barcelona striker.

Lewandowski and Raphinha both arrived at Barcelona last summer and helped the Catalans win La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup.

Raphinha acknowledged Lewandowski’s goalscoring exploits last season but also feels his work rate is under-rated.

“Robert still has a lot of football to give. He had a great season in his first year at Barça, he was the top striker in LaLiga and if he didn’t score more goals it was only due to a lack of luck,” he said. “What pleasantly surprised me about Lewandowski is to see, after everything he has achieved, his desire to win even more, to win more titles and to always give himself to the maximum. “Sometimes many young people are too lazy to do that complementary training and Robert is always there working and showing how one has to give everything.”

Lewandowski ended the campaign as La Liga’s top scorer with 23 goals from 34 games but has already said he felt he scored “five or six” goals less last season because he “had to do other things” for the team.