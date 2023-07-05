OFFICIAL: Inigo Martinez joins Barcelona on free transfer

Barcelona have announced that Inigo Martinez has completed his move to the Camp Nou after leaving Athletic Club.

Martinez has moved on a free transfer and becomes the Catalans’ third signing of the summer after Ilkay Gundogan and Mikayil Faye.

Nobody:

Absolutely nobody:

Iñigo Martinez:



We've got a new culer in town pic.twitter.com/HCzNrHKOcf — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 5, 2023

Here’s the club’s official statement:

“An agreement has been reached between FC Barcelona and Íñigo Martínez for the player to join the Club after his contract with Athletic Club ended. “The player is set to sign a two-year deal that ends on June 30, 2025, with the release clause set at 400 million euro. “The Club will provide further details about Íñigo Martínez’ presentation as a new first team player in due course.”

Martinez is an experienced center-back who will add more depth to Xavi’s impressive backline ahead of the new campaign.

The 32-year-old arrives after five years with Athletic, where he won the Spanish Super Cup and was twice a runner-up in the Copa del Rey.

Martinez started his career at Real Sociedad, coming through the ranks and eventually joining their Basque rivals in 2018.

The defender also offers plenty of international experience and has won 20 caps with Spain.

Welcome to Barcelona, Inigo Martinez!