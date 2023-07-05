Date and time for first two Liga games confirmed - FC Barcelona

The date and time of Barça's first two games of the new Liga season against Getafe and Cadiz have been confirmed. The title defence starts on Sunday August 13 at 9.30pm CEST away at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez.

Barcelona close to signing Ivan Fresneda - sources - ESPN

Barcelona are closing in on the signing of Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda but the deal is dependent on the Catalan club being able to create salary space first, sources have told ESPN.

Vitor Roque will join Barça but when depends on the club's spending limit - SPORT

In the event that Barcelona are able to transfer any of their forwards, such as Ferran Torres and/or Ansu Fati or Raphinha, a part of the team's wage bill will be freed up. In this case, Vitor Roque would join the team this summer.

Barça midfielder Kessié's agency respond to Romero's "misleading" news - SPORT

Franck Kessié's agent agency issued a statement to the journalist Gerard Romero on Tuesday denying that the Ivorian midfielder wants to leave FC Barcelona. Some reports had placed the midfielder in Saudi Arabia next season.

Iñigo Martinez poses in Barça shirt at training ground ahead of transfer - SPORT

Íñigo Martínez is a Culé. The Basque centre-back, whose signing has been an open secret for months, was at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper on Tuesday morning. And not only did he come to close the deal, but he also posed with the official FC Barcelona kit.

Barça want to join 14 other clubs as part of LaLiga's €30 ticket scheme - SPORT

One of the great novelties unveiled by LaLiga during the 'A New Era' gala, held on Monday evening in Tres Cantos (Madrid), is the commitment from 14 Primera Division clubs to facilitate the travel of their fans to other stadiums, with the aim of watching their team play away from home.

Romeu and Barça have agreement pending final negotiation with Girona - SPORT

Oriol Romeu has become Barcelona's most realistic option to sign a midfielder to play in front of the defence. The coaching staff have given the player full approval and the player himself would be willing to accept an offer for the next two seasons, with an option for a third.

Eric Garcia could be next to leave Barcelona with Real Betis circling - SPORT

The centre-back already knows that he will have few minutes at Barça next season and is seriously considering the Andalusian side's offer. There have already been talks and he will give an answer in a matter of days.