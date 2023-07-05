‘I enjoy defending so much!’ - Inigo Martinez talks Barcelona move

Barcelona’s new signing Inigo Martinez has been talking about his love of defending after sealing his move to the Camp Nou on a free transfer.

Martinez joins after leaving Athletic Club and is looking forward to being part of Xavi’s backline at Barcelona.

“I’ve been playing football for many years now and I believe I can contribute in every way,” he told the club’s media.

“I’ve played may games, I have a lot of experience on the field and, well, my goal will be to lead that defense,” he said. “I enjoy defending so much and I have no doubt that it will go very well for us. I am sure of that.”

Martinez is also hoping he can lift some silverware after joining the Spanish champions on a two-year deal.

“I come with a lot of enthusiasm, with a lot of excitement to be able to contribute everything I have and to join this great club means a lot to me,” he added. “It’s been many years but finally I’ve made the leap in my career that any player desires and I’m really excited to join this club. “The trust they played in me from the first minute was immense, so, well I want to repay that on the field by doing my job. Aim for the maximum, win all possible titles, but we all know it tends to be complicated and that it requires a lot of work. Well, if we are in good shape and the team does things well, as they did last year, the results will surely come.”

The defender also had plenty of praise for manager Xavi and thinks he can learn a lot from the Barcelona boss

“It’s a real luxury to have him as a coach and ever since he played we followed him, for those of us who love football, those types of players are the ones we pay attention to with what they can bring and as a coach it is going to be wonderful.”

Martinez is the second player to join Barca on a free transfer this summer. He joins Ilkay Gundogan in making the move to Xavi’s league champions.