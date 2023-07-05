Franck Kessie’s agent spotted at Barcelona amid Al-Nassr rumors

Al-Nassr are reportedly interested in bringing aboard Franck Kessie. The Saudi Pro League side have been linked with everyone under the sun this summer, and a move for Kessie fits right within their purview.

They seem to thrive on either quality players nearing the end or past their prime. Or, the players like Kessie who’ve struggled to find a place at their big club of choice and can either return to a smaller club at a reduced salary or go make more in the Middle East.

Kessie’s agent has hit out at rumors the midfielder could leave this summer but has been spotted at the club today, presumably discussing the Ivorian’s future.

ℹ INFORMA @Jijantesfc



George Atangana, representante del jugador azulgrana Franck Kessié, se ha reunido en la Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper con Mateu Alemany y Deco para tratar el futuro del futbolista marfileño.



[@monfortcarlos] pic.twitter.com/vWihk9TBC0 — Jijantes FC (@JijantesFC) July 5, 2023

Kessie had some quality moments for Barcelona last year, and will be apart of the rotation this year, so his leaving could present some problems if it comes to that.

The rumor mill reckons that Kessie would prefer to stay but could depart if a huge offer arrives that’s too tempting to turn down.