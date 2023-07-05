Barcelona refusing to give up on Arda Guler - report

Barcelona and Arda Guler have been going back and forth for a bit now. The Blaugrana were reportedly confident of a deal getting done in the last few days, but are now apparently feeling a bit discouraged about the probability of a deal getting done.

Fenerbahce are apparently feeling out offers from other big clubs and Barca could be in a situation wherein they’re outbid for his services. Barca seem to be up against Real Madrid for his services, with the teenager thought to be closing in on a move to the Bernabeu.

Barcelona’s inability to guarantee Guler a registration slot this upcoming season is an issue, as the club’s financial problems continue to affect their transfer plans.

Losing out to Madrid would be unfortunate, but there’s still time for Barca to come out on top. Just have to convince him of playing time and future plans, let’s see how it ends up.