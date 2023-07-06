WATCH: Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo takes on freestyle champions

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo was in imperious form last season as the Catalans won the league and matched La Liga’s record for clean sheets.

In total Barcelona conceded just 20 goals in 38 games in the Spanish top flight, with Araujo a key part of the backline alongside Andreas Christensen.

Araujo is now on a well deserved break after a long season but was set a new challenge to defend against some of Spain’s best amateur freestylers.

The results will certainly not surprise any Barcelona fans. Araujo makes mincement of the opposition and highlights once again what a formidable opponent he is.

The defender is due back at Barcelona shortly for the start of pre-season. Araujo has been back in Uruguay but has posted on Instagram some photos showing him staying in top-top shape in the gym.

Xavi will have his players back to work next week at the Ciutat Esportiva ahead of the start of their title defence. The team is then due to head to the United States for friendlies against Arsenal, Real Madrid, Juventus and AC Milan.

Barcelona’s first game of the new La Liga season is against Getafe on the weekend of 11-13 August.