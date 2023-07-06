Iñigo Martínez to join FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

An agreement has been reached between FC Barcelona and Iñigo Martínez for the player to join the Club after his contract with Athletic Club ended. The player is set to sign a two-year deal that ends on June 30, 2025, with the release clause set at 400 million euro.

10 things you should know about Iñigo Martínez - FC Barcelona

The Basque central defender is the first to play for both Barça and Athletic Club in the last 15 years

Kick off times confirmed for US Tour - FC Barcelona

The Barça on Tour: US 2023 pre-season trip is getting closer and closer with Xavi Hernández's squad set to leave for the USA on 19 July. Juventus, Arsenal FC, Real Madrid and AC Milan are FC Barcelona's opponents on their tour of and the kick off times for each of those encounters have now been set.

Fenerbahce coach and president speak about Arda Guler - SPORT

Fenerbahce coach Ismail Kartal has been asked about the future of Arda Güler, who is very close to signing for Real Madrid after Florentino Perez's bid on Tuesday.

Luis Enrique agrees non-aggression pact between PSG and Barca - SPORT

Luis Enrique will be the new PSG coach next season and with him begins a new and exciting project in Paris. The Asturian coach has everything it takes to be a key figure at the Parc des Princes and his ability to manage the dressing room looks set to be key to building, once and for all, a winning era at the Parisian club.

Vanderson will wait for Barca until 2024 - SPORT

If Barça had enough financial muscle this summer and were not under the sentence of the 40% rule (i.e. that for every 100 million of non-extraordinary income, only 40 million can be used to sign players) imposed on them by Javier Tebas, they would go for Vanderson, the Brazilian full-back from Monaco who has just turned 22.