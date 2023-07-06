Gerard Pique says ‘next 2-3 years are crucial’ for Barcelona

Gerard Pique has been talking about Barcelona and feels the next couple of years will be crucial as the Catalans try to solve their financial problems.

The Catalans are still facing debts of €1.35 billion, with the financial problems having an impact as Xavi tries to build a team capable of challenging at home and abroad.

Pique says the situation is concerning but thinks Joan Laporta is the right man to get Barcelona back on track.

“Worried about Barça? It is a certain concern. You know that the economic situation is not the best, but we are in good hands. There’s president and a board that has lived through this and left it behind. It already happened to them in 2003,” he said. “They are brave and know what they are doing. We are in survival mode, but without ruling out titles. You have to keep winning. History pushes you to compete every year and win cups. At the same time, financially you are not completely competitive. The president knows how to play this game very well. I think the next 2-3 years are crucial.”

Pique retired midway through last season and insists the club don’t owe him anything financially.

“They don’t owe me anything,” he added. “It’s true that I had signed it for the last year and a half and it was a significant amount, but I didn’t play either and it was my decision to leave. There was no point in asking for anything. I got what I deserved while playing.” Source | Cadena SER

The defender was followed out of the exit door by fellow veterans Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba at the end of the season. Barcelona’s wage bill will be healthier without the trio around but sales are still needed this summer if Xavi wants more new signings.