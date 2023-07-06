Xavi talks Barcelona transfer plans, signings and looks ahead to the new season

Barcelona boss Xavi has been talking to reporters as he prepares to get back to work next week and start pre-season with the champions.

Xavi was asked about several players, Barca’s transfers plans and his new contract and came up with the following answers.

Xavi on Barca

You turn your head and think about what to improve. The collective game, be more competitive, the pending issue of the Champions League. We have that spirit of revenge. That leap in quality is missing. The reinforcements that are going to come believe that they will improve the squad.

Xavi on no Busquets and Alba

A lot is lost without Busi and Alba. They are two references, especially for the youngsters. Others will take on that role, Sergi Roberto, Ter Stegen. You have to choose the captains. There will be voting, total democracy. They have to feel comfortable Let the group choose.

Xavi on Ilkay Gundogan

He is a versatile player in midfield, an expert, Champions League winner, was captain of City. He has told us that he is coming to succeed at Barca. He will help us a lot.

I’ve never come across a footballer who says no at first. Gundogan’s signing is one more example. I had many talks with him. He dreams of succeeding at Barca.

Xavi on signing a pivot

Yes, we’re in a complicated situation. We have to adapt to fair play and from there I don’t want to talk about names because other clubs get angry. And above all we need to look at home. I am from La Masia, the first thing I do is look here, it’s much better. I prioritize that.

Xavi on signing a right-back

The position of the right back is a position that we would like to reinforce but it depends on the economic situation, the market and fairplay.

Xavi on Ansu Fati

Ansu, like with everyone else, will start from scratch in pre-season. With Balde, last year, we had other ideas and then he exploded

Xavi on Champions League hopes

We are not favourites, but the objective is to win it. We are Barca. We cannot say just go to the round of 16. We have to go as far as possible. The bar is as high as possible.

Xavi on unwanted players

It’s not nice to tell a player that he will play little but I have to do it, I’m the coach. Being honest and sincere they end up thanking you, even if they get angry on the first day.

Xavi on Barca’s youngsters

I have already said that they all start from scratch, whether they are 16 or 38 years old. If you show me that you can play for Barça, you will play.

Xavi on Kessie

I spoke to him, yes. He already knows the situation, that it’s private and I won’t make it public.

Xavi on Arnau Tenas

I have spoken with him, I have a very high assessment of him. He should stay. That’s what I want.

Xavi on Nico Gonzalez

He’s coming back from a loan, the pre-season will start and then we’ll decide. It’s an important phase for coaches and players.

Xavi on Arda Guler

It’s the same same as Romeu, Roque. I shouldn’t talk about players who have contracts with other clubs.

Xavi on his new contract

I am where I want to be, at the club I love. There will be no problem, I will never be a problem for the club.

Xavi on Ansu and Ferran

I have been talking to many of them, through messages or conversations. From the 10th, we will see, what we can reinforce, what not, and above all that the economics.