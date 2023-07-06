Arda Guler may end up costing Real Madrid around €50m - report

The Arda Guler negotiations haven’t really gone as planned. Barcelona seemed in prime position to land him earlier this week and then Real Madrid had to swoop in and promise him crazy things like he would actually be allowed to leave his club this year and be registered in La Liga.

Barcelona may have lost out on the youngster but made not be too dismayed after the numbers have been crunched. Relevo reckon the total package that Madrid may end up paying would be in excess of €50m and not include his salary.

Fenerbahce isn’t going to get the lion's share of that fee either with Guler’s father randomly landing a key sum of around €15m and funds getting split around elsewhere.

Those numbers are clearly out of Barcelona’s reach at present and we’ll all just have to wait and see if Guler really is worth the investment.