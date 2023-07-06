Xavi at odds with Alemany and Deco over pivot role at Barcelona

Barcelona and Xavi are reportedly at odds over who will replace Sergio Busquets next season in the pivot role.

Xavi has already said that replacing Busquets is his top priority this summer, but Barca are yet to bring in a direct replacement.

ESPN reckon that Barcelona are planning to meet with Oriol Romeu’s agent for talks but don’t want to pay his 8 million euro release clause

Romeu is said to “welcome a return” to Barcelona, but it seems it’s not quite as simple as all that, particularly due to the club’s financial issues.

Barca have looked at existing options and Nico Gonzalez in particular. The midfielder is “well-liked” by Mateu Alemany and Deco but Xavi is thought to prefer a “more experienced” option.

Xavi has said today that he wants to see Nico in pre-season before making a decision on his future, suggesting he may have a chance of staying at the club if he can impress.