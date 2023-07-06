Barcelona handed Vitor Roque transfer ultimatum by Athletico Paranaense

Barcelona have reportedly been handed an ultimatum regarding Vitor Roque by the forward’s side Athletico Paranaense.

Mundo Deportivo reckon the Brazilian club have warned Barca they have 24 hours to send through signed contracts and close the deal.

A deal for the youngster has been agreed, but Athletico Paranaense are seemingly getting a little impatient and want everything resolved.

If Barcelona don’t get the paperwork in order, MD reckon that Vitor Roque’s club could look at other proposals for the forward.

Barcelona have already missed out on Arda Guler in the summer transfer window and won’t want to see another promising attacking talent slip through their fingers.

Recent speculation has claimed that there are plenty of other clubs keen on Vitor Roque and prepared to splash out on the Brazilian.

Diario Sport reckon that PSG, Manchester United and Chelsea are also interested and could move if Barcelona don’t get Vitor Roque’s contract signed, sealed and delivered.