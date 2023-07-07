Deco meets with Fresneda’s agent to discuss Barcelona move

Deco met Ivan Fresneda’s agent on Thursday to discuss a move to Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

Barcelona want to bring in the right-back and previous reports have claimed a deal between the two is close.

Xavi has admitted he wants to sign a new full-back to play on the right but that it will all depend on the club’s finances.

Raul Verdú, uno de los agentes de Iván Fresneda, se ha reunido esta mañana con Deco en Barcelona.



Se trata de la segunda reunión entre Barça y sus agentes para analizar la situación del joven lateral. pic.twitter.com/Ua0U6HHnOf — Jijantes FC (@JijantesFC) July 6, 2023

And that seems to be the problem. Marca report that Deco discussed a move and said the maximum Barca are willing to pay is €10 million for Fresneda.

Fresneda has a release clause set at double that amount, while other clubs are thought to be willing to offer €15m.

It’s not clear what will happen next but Barca don’t appear in a very strong position to land Fresneda as things stand.

We’ve been saying all summer that Barca need to sell players if they are to strengthen but the only departure so far has been Samuel Umtiti who has been released.