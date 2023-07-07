PSG interested in Dembele? What Barcelona star has already said about transfer rumors

Ousmane Dembele’s name has cropped up in the rumor mill once again with PSG said to be keen on the Barcelona forward.

The news comes amid speculation that Kylian Mbappe could be sold this summer, as PSG are desperate not to lose him on a free in 2024 when his contract expires.

Footmercato reckon that Dembele would be a target if Mbappe does go, and that PSG would spring his release clause which currently stands at just €50 million.

Dembele spoke about PSG and the transfer rumors that have seen him linked with the club regularly recently and made it pretty clear he’s not that interested.

“I don’t know why there’s been so much talk about PSG. It must be because I’m French, but there was and is nothing with PSG,” he told Marca. “It’s going very well [contract renewal]. Barcelona want me to renew until 2027, my representative will talk to them. I am happy at the team, also at home, in Barcelona. We’ll see what happens.”

Dembele is thought to be in negotiations with Barcelona over a renewal that will keep him at the club until 2027. It’s also been reported his €50m release clause only applies until the end of July and then returns to €100m.