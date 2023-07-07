FC Barcelona ends 2022/23 with record figures in the Commercial Area - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona's 2022/23 season will go down in corporate history due to the record figures in the Commercial Area. On June 30, the main lines of business in this core area of the club had reached figures well above those initially expected, in terms of the sale of tickets, the venues business, sponsorships and also the sale of products at Barça Stores.

Iñigo Martínez versus FC Barcelona... and Xavi - FC Barcelona

While the first new signing of the summer, İlkay Gündoğan, has only faced Barça three times in the past, the second arrival, Iñigo Martínez is much more familiar with the Catalans, for after more than a decade at the top level in Spain, he has met the blaugrana in no fewer that 26 games over the years.

Elena Fort: 'We have to stick together for Barça through a very important period' - FC Barcelona

Today's briefing included the announcement that the Spotify Camp Nou works can be followed via the Espai Barça website

All of Xavi Hernández's quotes at the Campus Xavi presentation - SPORT

Xavi Hernández gave an extensive review of Barça's current affairs at the presentation of the 25th edition of the Campus Xavi by Santander at the Banco Santander offices in Passeig de Gràcia.

Barcelona open to accepting Saudi offer for Kessié but nothing closed - SPORT

Barcelona have found an unexpected option to bring in big money for Frank Kessié, but the deal is still up in the air. Al-Nassr, who have already made official contact with the Catalan club, are considering a deal but they have other candidates to strengthen their midfield and have yet to make a decisive move for Kessié.

Piqué: "Barça don't owe me anything; their next 2-3 years are crucial" - SPORT

Gerard Piqué is back on the scene. Eight months after hanging up his boots, the ex-footballer gave an interview to Cadena SER's 'El Larguero' in which he reviewed his life, the current situation at Barcelona and Lionel Messi's move to Major League Socce club Inter Miami.

Deco meets with Barça target Iván Fresneda's agent - SPORT

The Barça market does not stop. Earlier today Deco met with one of the agents of the youngster Iván Fresneda, right-back of Real Valladolid. FC Barcelona intend to reinforce the right-back position, but all their transfer plans hinge on the outcome of the Financial Fair Play, as reminded by Xavi in a press conference this Thursday morning.

Barça decide to move forward in their pursuit of Oriol Romeu - SPORT

FC Barcelona have decided to go ahead with the move for Oriol Romeu. The Blaugrana sporting department made the final call and have communicated this with all the concerned parties, taking a big step towards landing the player at Camp Nou.

Pedri González confirms his availability for the pre-season in the United States - SPORT

Another piece of good news for Xavi and Barça. Pedri González has confirmed that he will be fit to start the pre-season with Barça and will therefore be able to play against Juventus on 22nd July in the United States.