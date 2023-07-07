Real Betis planning to go shopping at Barcelona this summer

Real Betis are reportedly looking at Barcelona’s squad for possible reinforcements ahead of the new La Liga season.

The arrival of Ramon Planes at the club has already seen several Barca stars linked with a move to Betis, and Mundo Deportivo now have a new update on the situation.

Alex Collado appears the most likely plan to move. The forward is back after a disappointing season on loan at Elche, and Barca are willing to let him go for free.

Another player who could move for free is Arnau Tenas. The goalkeeper has already said Barca aren’t renewing his contract, although Xavi has admitted he hopes he can stay.

Tenas is currently with the Spain Under-21’s at the Euros, and will play in the final against England, but will decide his future when he returns.

Other names mentioned are Pablo Torre, Ez Abde, and Nico Gonzalez. Joan Laporta revealed earlier this summer Torre will move on loan and it could be to Betis.

However, it’s not clear yet what will happen with Abde and Nico who are also back from loan spells last season.

The youngsters could well get first-team chances next season, if Barca don’t bring in any players, but may have to wait to see how the transfer market plays out first.