‘Look at what you have at home’ - Ronald Koeman sends transfer message to Barcelona

Former Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has sent a message to the Catalans about potential transfers this summer.

Xavi’s side have already moved to bring in Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez on free transfers but are struggling to complete further deals because of their financial situation.

Koeman is happy with Gundogan’s signing but thinks buying veterans is not the answer in the long-term.

“I like the arrival of Gundogan because he is a great player, but I think that for a club that has to look to the future, I believe that the structure of the club has to be for the next few years,” he said. “You cannot argue about Gundogan or Lewandowski, but I think it’s only for two or three years. You can’t sign players like these every season. I think it’s better to sign 22-year-olds, not 32 or 34 year olds.”

Barcelona are also being linked with a move for Oriol Romeu. Koeman thinks the midfielder could do a job but also feels Barca may be better off looking to youth.

“Romeu is a player of this level. He has shown it at Girona. He can occupy this position very well, but we are talking about another player who is already his age. I am in favor of looking for someone who can stay for more years,” he said. “They are club decisions. Nico has already gone to Valencia. He is a young man who can replace a position that Barça needs. You always have to look at what you have at home before signing abroad.”

There is thought to be debate at Barca regarding Romeu and Nico Gonzalez. Deco and Mateu Alemany are reportedly fans of the youngster, while Xavi wants a player with more experience.