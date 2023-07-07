Barcelona set Franck Kessie price tag but still waiting on offer

Barcelona have reportedly set a price tag for Franck Kessie. The Blaugrana have decided on an asking price of 30 million euros but have apparently not received an official offer from Al-Nassr as of yet.

Al-Nassr have been in talks with Kessie’s group to gauge his interest in a move but there hasn’t been anything official beyond that. The salary expectations from Kessie’s side is around 25 million euros.

The offer may come in fast and with little negotiating and Barcelona will hope so, given they need to make sales pretty quickly.

Kessie’s agent has hit out at talk of a move away this summer, but has been spotted at the club and must know the midfielder may struggle for game time again next season.

Until then, Barcelona will expect Kessie to be around for the start of the season. Xavi has admitted he’s spoken to the Ivorian about his future but stopped short of revealing what their conversation entailed.