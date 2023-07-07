Barcelona ‘remain calm’ over Vitor Roque negotiations despite PSG and United interest

Barcelona seem like they have been in talks for Vitor Roque for ages now. The Athletico Paranaense youngster has been on the Barca radar for some time and a move had seemed imminent.

Yet things have gone a little quiet recently. So much so, that Athletico Paranaense are thought to have handed Barcelona an ultimatum as they want the deal finalised quickly.

However, good old Gerard Romero has been on the case to offer some reassurance and reckons that Barcelona are remaining calm about Vitor Roque and still think they can get a deal over the line.

The rumor mill has claimed PSG, Manchester United, and Tottenham are all considering swooping in at the last minute if they sense a chance of beating Barca to the punch. Each one of those teams can likely offer a more impressive financial package for the Brazilian than Barcelona can.

Yet Vitor Roque is thought to have already prioritised a move to Barcelona over other clubs, even if the move does not take place until 2024, and it’s now up to the Catalans to get the deal signed, sealed and delivered.