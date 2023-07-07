WATCH: Inigo Martinez gets to work at Barcelona after arriving on free transfer

Inigo Martinez has been getting to work at Barcelona after sealing his move on a free transfer from Athletic Club.

The center-back has signed on a two-year deal and has already said he wants to “lead the defense” at Barcelona next season.

Barcelona have now shown off Martinez in the club’s new training kit, working out in the gym ahead of the start of pre-season.

Barcelona players are due back on Monday for the start of pre-season. Medical tests and fitness checks will take place before a first session ahead of the new season.

There will be more sessions throughout next week as Xavi puts his players through their paces before the team jet off to the United States for their tour on July 19th.

Barca’s first pre-season friendly of the summer is scheduled for July 23 against Serie A giants Juventus at the Levi’s Stadium in California.