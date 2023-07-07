Alejandro Balde returns to Barcelona training early as he steps up recovery from injury

Alejandro Balde has cut short his holiday and returned to Barcelona ahead of schedule as he bids to return to full fitness ahead of the new season.

The left-back’s season was ended by an ankle injury sustained against Real Mallorca at the end of May, which saw Barcelona rule him out of action for 6-7 weeks.

Barcelona aren’t due to return to pre-season training until next week but Balde has already been spotted at the Ciutat Esportiva.

The Spain international was captured on video welcoming new arrival Inigo Martinez to the club following his move from Athletic.

Mundo Deportivo report that Balde has been training alone this week in a bid to return to full fitness as soon as possible.

The teenager will hopefully be ready for the start of the season and looks set to be first choice for the campaign after ousting Jordi Alba from the left-back spot last term.