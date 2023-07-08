WATCH: Eric Garcia and Pablo Torre try their best to convince Barcelona and Xavi

Eric Garcia and Pablo Torre have both sent out pretty strong messages ahead of the start of pre-season with Barcelona.

The players are facing uncertain futures at the club currently. Eric’s slipping way down the pecking order, while Torres struggled for minutes in his first season at the club.

There have been rumors that Eric could be off in the summer, but he’s been busy on Instagram showing how hard he’s been working in the off-season.

Torre is another player who has hit the gym and seems to be keen to return to Barcelona next week for pre-season in the best shape possible.

Despite their efforts, it would be no great surprise if both players departed before the start of the season. Barcelona seem keen for Torre to go out on loan rather than spending another season on the bench.

Eric may have to move on too if he wants regular football next season. The arrival of Inigo Martinez is likely to limit his game time even further, unless Xavi opts to play him in midfield.