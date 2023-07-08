Schedule for first week of training - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona is back in full action this Monday 10 July as the first team report back for duty and take their routine medicals and fitness tests in the morning and take to the pitch later in the day.

Come to the first home game at the Olympic Stadium! - FC Barcelona

There is less and less to wait before Barça start the defence of their Liga title, which they'll be doing in the unusual surroundings of the Olympic Stadium, Montjuic, while work is being done to develop Spotify Camp Nou.

50 years since FC Barcelona first conquered Europe - FC Barcelona

In 1961, the FC Barcelona football team narrowly missed on a first European title when they lost to Benfica in the final. 12 years later the club finally did it, and against the same Portuguese club. But it wasn't the football team that delivered the title. The roller hockey team was Barça's first ever European champion.

Barça set a price tag of 30 million euros for Kessié, no offer from Al Nasr yet - SPORT

Franck Kessié's future at Barça is up in the air more than ever. Both the player and the Blaugrana club are open to an offer from Saudi Arabia and hope that in the next few hours, Al Nasr will step forward to begin negotiations.

PSG and Qatar plotting a move for Barça forward Ousmane Dembélé if Mbappé leaves - SPORT

Qatar and PSG are trying everything in their power to make Mbappé stay in Paris. Either he renews his contract and stays beyond 2024 or cash in on a big money sale. They want to avoid the worst-case scenario of him running down his contract.

Koeman blesses (with a caveat) the potential signing of Oriol Romeu - SPORT

Oriol Romeu made 35 appearances under Ronald Koeman in the 2015/16 season when he first pulled on a Southampton shirt. In his second (and final) year at St Mary's Stadium, the Dutch coach put his faith in the midfielder from Ulldecona, who is currently on FC Barcelona's agenda to reinforce the pivot position following the departure of Sergio Busquets.

Ex Barça coach Ronald Koeman clears up doubts over Frenkie de Jong's future - SPORT

The former FC Barcelona coach reviewed the current affairs of the Blaugrana club, as well as the future of one of his key players in the Dutch national side: Frenkie de Jong.