Lamine Yamal set to sign new five-year Barcelona contract

Barcelona have reportedly come up with a plan for Lamine Yamal’s future with the teenager expected to sign a long-term contract next week.

Yamal will turn 16 on Thursday and will put pen to paper on a new contract, signing a five-year deal at the Camp Nou, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The teenager will then be part of Barca’s pre-season, along with several other youngsters, and will continue with the first-team squad next season.

Barcelona also want him to play regularly for Rafa Marquez’s Barca Atletic side, meaning he’s likely to split his time between the two teams.

Xavi has already said as much at the end of last season when asked about Yamal.

“The idea is for Lamine Yamal to be between Barça Atlètic and the first team because he can help us a lot,” he told reporters at a press conference last month.

There’s no doubt that Yamal is one of the brightest talents on Barca’s books right now, and it looks like we might get plenty of chances to see him in action next season.