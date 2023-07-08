Ivan Fresneda discusses his future amid Barcelona transfer rumors

Ivan Fresneda has said he’s in no rush to decide his future amid speculation he’s wanted by a host of clubs in the summer transfer window.

Barcelona are being heavily linked with a move for the right-back, while AC Milan are also thought to want the defender.

Fresneda, who is currently with the Spain Under-19s on international duty, was asked about speculation he could head to Italy and offered up the following response.

“The truth is that right now I am very focused on this competition. I am very focused on the Eurocup, after this competition I will make all the necessary assessments with the club,” he said. “Let’s see, let’s see... There’s no rush, also because I’m fine in Valladolid. First the Eurocup and then the future.”

The right-back also spoke about his season with Real Valladolid which ended in relegation.

“There’s sadness about how the season ended, but I’m happy with how the year has developed this year from a personal point of view,” he added. “As far as I’m concerned, it’s been a very positive season.” Source | Tuttomercatoweb

Barcelona are thought to be keen on Fresneda but finances remain an issue. The defender has a release clause set at 20 million euros but it’s been reported the Catalans can only afford to pay half that amount as things stand.