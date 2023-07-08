Barcelona’s search for Sergio Busquets replacement takes another turn

Andrey Santos has become the latest in a very, very long line of midfielders to be linked with a move to Barcelona this summer to replace Sergio Busquets.

The Brazilian signed in January but then went back to Vasco on loan. However, he is now back at Stamford Bridge for pre-season with the Blues.

As such, Santos is yet to feature for his new club, but is already being linked with a move away.

Globo reckon Barcelona have been in touch with his representatives and that Xavi and Deco are both keen on the youngster.

It’s difficult to see Santos wanting to move before he’s even had a chance at Chelsea, but such is the state of the rumor mill these days.

The midfielder may just have heard about the speculation too. He’s just posted a picture of himself training at Chelsea, along with a heart emoji, which suggests he’s happy where he is right now.

Xavi said before the start of the transfer window that replacing Busquets was his top priority this season. However, Barcelona haven’t made much progress and look set to return for pre-season next week still in the hunt for a successor to the captain.