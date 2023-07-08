Done deal: Barcelona complete signing of Vitor Roque

Barcelona have finally completed the signing of Brazilian wonderkid Vitor Roque, according to multiple reports in Spain and Brazil.

The transfer has been talked about for some time now, but it seems it’s all done and only an official announcement is missing.

Mundo Deportivo report that Barca will pay an initial 30 million euros plus another 31m in different variables.

Vitor Roque is set to officially sign his contract today which runs until 2029 and is expected to arrive at Barcelona in January 2024.

Sport are also talking about Vitor and reckon the deal will actually run until 2030 but agree the total fee could rise to 61m euros.

Over in Brazil the price has risen even further. Globo report Barcelona have agreed to pay 74m euros and claim one of the add-ons relates to Vitor winning the Ballon d’Or.

Barcelona are expected to announce Vitor’s signing shortly, but it does appear they have got their man - despite the ongoing financial problems.