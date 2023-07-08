Barcelona keen to sell duo in order to register Vitor Roque this summer

Barcelona appear to have clinched the signing of Brazilian wonderkid Vitor Roque but now need to get to work to make room for him on the wage bill.

It’s thought that Vitor will not arrive until January 2024, but Barcelona are reportedly still hopeful he could arrive this summer.

Sales will be needed for that to happen, and the Catalan giants are trying their best to make room by offloading players such as Franck Kessie, Ferran Torres, Eric Garcia or Ansu Fati, according to AS.

The report reckons that if Barcelona can sell two of those four players, then they will have room to register Vitor before the start of the new season.

AS go on to say that Kessie and Ferran are the most likely to go, but we all know that’s easier said than done.

There has been speculation that Kessie could head to Saudi Arabia this summer, but Barcelona have still not received an offer for the midfielder.

Meanwhile, Ferran has spoken about his future recently and made it clear he wants to stay, insisting the club haven’t seen the best of him yet.