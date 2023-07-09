‘I needed it’ - Ilias Akhomach explains decision to leave Barcelona

Ilias Akhomach has spoken about why he’s left Barcelona following his exit this summer on a free transfer.

The youngster looked to have a bright future at Barcelona but failed to make the breakthrough into the first team and his contract at the club was not renewed.

Ilias has since said an emotional farewell to Barca and signed for Villarreal. He’s now opened up on his time at Barcelona and the decision to move on.

“It’s hard to leave Barça, you’ve been training in the same place for thirteen years, with the same routine, but once I made the decision with my family and my agent, a decision that was mainly mine, I’m clear that it’s what I needed and it’s what I want,” he told Catalunya Radio.

“And now to think about what comes to me and not about what has happened. I am very excited. At Barça it is difficult to get a place in any position because it is one of the best teams in the world.”

Ilias was also asked about Xavi and said he had not spoken to the Barcelona coach before he sealed his departure to the Yellow Submarine.