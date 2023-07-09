Brazil coach tells Barcelona what to expect from Vitor Roque

Ramon Menezes, the manager of Brazil’s Under-20s, has offered Barcelona some insight into what to expect from Vito Roque.

The Catalans look to have finally agreed a deal for the teenager who is expected to arrive at the Camp Nou in 2024.

Menezes has made it clear that Barca are signing a player with a big future ahead of him and has been full of praise for the youngster.

“He is a promising young man with a bright future. Barça wins a lot, they sign an excellent footballer,” he said. “He is a very strong player, very intelligent to play and to attack spaces. He has talent, a lot of speed and a great sense of goal.”

Menezes also played down comparisons with Endrick who is set to join rivals Real Madrid next year.

“It’s not good to make comparisons. Roque and Endrick are promising young people. And the winner is football, which can count on these great footballers.” Source | RAC1

Barcelona are expected to make Vitor Roque’s signing official shortly, with the youngster expected to sign a long-term contract with the Catalans.