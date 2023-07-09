Kaiser Iñigo - FC Barcelona

Iñigo Martínez is bringing some impressive stats with him to FC Barcelona. The left-sided centre back, formerly of Real Sociedad and Athletic Club, has made more appearances than any other defender since his debut in 2011/12, and leads La Liga in that time for recoveries, clearances, headed clearances and won duels in the air.

Date fixed for Vitor Roque's arrival at Spanish champions Barcelona - SPORT

Vitor Roque will be a Barcelona player. He will sign for the next seven seasons (6+1 years), but he will finish the 2023 campaign at Athletico Paranaense. This is how the two clubs have defined the transfer agreement, valued at an initial 30 million euros plus 31 million euros in potential add-ons.

Barça offer Lenglet & Garcia to Juve as Italians seek new centre-back - SPORT

Barcelona are not giving up in their desire to lighten the squad and there are many players they are trying to move on in order to free up the wage bill once and for all. After getting rid of Samuel Umtiti, the Barça board are now working on Clement Lenglet, who is back after his loan spell at Tottenham.

Barça can't afford to compete with Premier League clubs for Lavia - SPORT

FC Barcelona has shown with Arda Güler, beyond how the soap opera ended, that they have a scouting department that is aware of the most promising young talents on the continent.

Fresneda shines at the U19 Euros with Barça pushing for his signing - SPORT

He could have said it louder, but not clearer. On Thursday, Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández publicly acknowledged that, as well as a pivot, he would love to bring in a right-back this summer.

The eight La Masia players called up by Xavi for Barcelona's preseason - SPORT

What is clear to Xavi is that, as he has done since he returned to Barça as coach, he will continue to keep a close eye on the academy. Both he and his coaching staff are very aware of everything that happens in the youth teams and there are many players who have been called up to train with the first team during the months of competition.

Barcelona midfielder Pablo Torre is working hard to convince Xavi - SPORT

Barcelona midfielder Pablo Torre is very clear that once preseason starts he will have to step on the accelerator to earn the trust of his coach, Xavi Hernandez. That is why he is dedicating an important part of his time during his holidays to work physically to arrive in the best possible conditions, as can be seen in the video that the Cantabrian has published on social media.