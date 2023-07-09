Barcelona’s Ez Abde captains Morocco to U23 Africa Cup of Nations title

Barcelona winger Ez Abde captained Morocco to victory in the Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday.

The forward led his side to a 2-1 win over Egypt, with Morocco scoring the winner in extra-time thanks to a cheeky free-kick from the skipper.

Abde shaped up to shoot before teeing up team-mate Oussama Targhalline instead. The midfielder let fly with an effort that went in, albeit with a bit of good fortune along the way.

SUPER SUB OUSSAMA TARGHALLINE (2002) WITH A SCORCHER TO TAKE THE LEAD IN EXTRA-TIME!!!

ABDE EZZALZOULI (2001) WITH THE ASSIST!#TotalEnergiesAFCONU23 #AFCONU23 #MAREGY

Morocco held on for the win which saw Abde lift the trophy after a stellar campaign. It’s worth noting that Barca Atletic’s Chadi Riad is also part of the Morocco squad at the competition.

Congrats to Abde and Chadi pic.twitter.com/FCXbC8L8Mf — La Masia (@Youngcules) July 9, 2023

Yet there’s no doubt it’s been Abde’s tournament. The winger finished as the top scorer (3) and the top assister (3) to enhance his growing reputation.

Despite his impressive efforts, his future still remains uncertain and it’s still not clear if he will be at Barcelona next season or if he’ll move on loan or on a permanent deal.