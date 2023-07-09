Barcelona’s search for a new right-back goes cold again

Barcelona’s hunt for a new right-back has been in the headlines this summer but it seems that, currently at least, the search is growing cold.

Ivan Fresneda has emerged as Barca’s favored option, but the defender has said he’s in no rush to make a decision, and his 20 million release clause is too high for Barca.

Mundo Deportivo reckon Barca will keep Fresnesda in mind but have other priorities, namely finding a way to pay for Vitor Roque and a replacement for Sergio Busquets.

Things may change if Barca manage to offload a few players, but at the moment there seems to be little movement on that front.

Joao Cancelo is another player who has been linked with a move to Barcelona this summer, after falling out of favor at Manchester City.

However, MD reckon that Cancelo is completely ruled out because the Portugal international’s signing is “financially unviable.”

Xavi said earlier this week that he hopes Barca can buy a full-back but could end up heading into the new season without a specialised right-back in the squad.