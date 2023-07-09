Yaya Toure says Barcelona’s 2009 treble winners would ‘100%’ beat Pep’s Man City

Yaya Toure knows a thing or two about winning the treble and has been asked whether Barcelona’s 2009 heroes are better than Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering Manchester City side.

The midfielder, who was part of the 2009 treble win, was in no doubt that Barcelona have the edge over the current Cityzens.

“Thierry Henry, Messi, Samuel Eto’o, who was the best in the world. After that, Iniesta and Xavi. Then me and Busquets. That team was so complete,” he told the Daily Mail. “It would be tough but that team, with the mix of superstars, so many great players, I think they would win. 100 per cent. “It was a dream. Even when we were in a training session, it was so intense. The levels we had every day. “Imagine Iniesta when he was 26, 27. Xavi when he was 28… those players in that period were incredible.”

Barcelona won La Liga last season but will be hoping they can make an impact in Europe’s top competition in the new campaign.

The Catalans have failed to make it out of the group stages for the last two seasons but much more will be expected next time around.