‘We have chosen the best project’ - Vitor Roque’s agent confirms Barcelona move

Vitor Roque’s agent Andre Cury has confirmed the Brazilian is heading to Barcelona and says the youngster was wanted by other clubs.

The Catalans have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Vitor Roque for an initial 30 million euros plus another 31m in different variables.

Cury says negotiations have been going on for a long time but he’s glad it’s all been finalised, pending an official announcement.

“I worked at Barcelona since 2018, I had been talking about Vitor Roque. Close to 2019, Abidal, who worked in Barcelona’s technical secretariat, came to Brazil to watch a Vitor Roque game. It was the first time that Barcelona had contact with him,” he said. “Every negotiation is complicated, especially for a player of this caliber. There were other interested parties, but Vitor always had his head turned to Barcelona. “I had been talking to Deco for a year, it was confirmed, and we have now implemented it. We chose the best project for Vitor Roque to be among the best in the world. “I would like to thank Barcelona, ​​the president, Xavi, everyone for their trust. They got it right, they’re going to have a very high level player for the next few years.” Source | Globo

There’s still some debate as to when Vitor Roque will arrive at Barcelona. The club are keen to sign him this summer but it’s more likely they will have to wait until 2024 to welcome their latest signing to Camp Nou.