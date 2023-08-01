Barcelona ready to get busy if Dembele leaves for PSG for €100 million

Barcelona may be about to lose Ousmane Dembele to PSG but it seems the Catalans are already looking at the positives and how they can reshape the squad.

The club are expected to negotiate a fee for PSG for the forward and the “ideal scenario” from Barca’s point of view is to achieve a fee of €100 million for Dembele.

It’s been known for a long time that Barca need to make a big sale this summer. Dembele clearly wasn’t the club’s preferred option but it seems now he’s the most likely to go.

Catalunya Radio report that if PSG do pay that amount for the Frenchman, which will be his new release clause from the start of August, then Barca can start dreaming about putting into place a lot of deals.

The Catalans would be able to register their new signings as well as extensions for Ronald Araujo, Sergi Roberto, Marcos Alonso, Inaki Pena and Alejandro Balde.

Barcelona would also have around €43m to spend on new players. meaning targets such as Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo and Ivan Fresneda may suddenly become attainable.

The report also claims, perhaps optimistically, that Barcelona could even try to explore the possibility of bringing in Vitor Roque now rather than waiting until 2024.