On the move already? Alex Collado heads to Saudi Arabia just days after joining Betis

Alex Collado only moved to Real Betis a matter of days ago after leaving Barcelona but is already on the move again.

The 24-year-old is heading to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Okhdood on a season-long loan. It’s quite the career move for Collado who looked set to play in La Liga again but will now feature in the Saudi Pro League next season.

Yet the former Barcelona man certainly seems to be looking forward to his switch.

Can’t wait to get started.

Let’s go ⏳ https://t.co/qWSCwt6JRe — Álex Collado (@AlexCollado_) July 31, 2023

Collado has signed a deal with Betis until 2029, joining Chadi Riad in making the switch to Manuel Pellegrini’s side. However, it seems Betis have been unable to register Collado and have sought a way out for the new arrival instead.

It’s certainly been a busy summer so far for Betis. The club have also brought in Isco and Hector Bellerin, said goodbye to Loren Moron and extended Manuel Pellegrini’s contract.

As for Collado, the former Barcelona man will surely just be hoping for some regular football to get back on track after a couple of tricky years.

Collado was with Elche last season, who ended the campaign being relegated, but managed only eight La Liga starts and 15 appearances in total.